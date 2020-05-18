Chicago to Fine Churches That Held Services in Violation of Stay-at-Home Order

The city of Chicago will fine churches that violated Illinois' stay-at-home order by holding services with a higher number of people than allowed under social distancing gudelines, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

A list of the churches that will face fines is expected to be released Monday afternoon, city officials said.

One of the churches that violated the statewide stay-at-home order, Metro Praise International church in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, was the scene of protests Sunday.

Joseph Wyrostek, pastor at Metro Praise International, said the church will continue to hold services despite the guidelines.

"We've got social distancing, masks, no interaction, let's go in and have church," Wyrostek said. "You going to go to Walmart, Target today, let's go to church."

Chicago businessman and politician Willie Wilson said the governor and mayor have failed to include different churches in the conversation in their reopening plans.

Wilson was invited to speak at the Philadelphia Romanian Church of God in Ravenswood, which is also holding in person services.

"We have a constitutional right," Florin Cimpean, pastor of the Ravenswood church, said. "We do not want to make a statement or create problems here, it's a very small group of people, we want to serve our community, it's about timing."

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement that they are asking residents to stay home and practice social distancing so that once the city begins to recover and reopen, residents can return to their religious services in a safe manner.

"Officers will continue to monitor any possible large gatherings in their districts and issue any citations where necessary," CPD said in a statement.

Chicago has temporarily banned parking alongside certain establishments as a precaution to prevent planned large gatherings from taking place, according to CPD.

Last week a federal judge rejected a challenge to Pritzker’s authority to impose stay-at-home orders on churches in the battle against the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman denied a request for a temporary restraining order by two churches. Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles wanted to hold worship services while reducing seating, designating entry and exit points, offering hand sanitizer and cleaning facilities. Elim Romanian held services Sunday despite Pritzker's order.

The judge dismissed the comparison between churches and grocery stores. He asserted churches are more comparable to schools, movie theaters or concert halls, where people are also not gathering.

Pritzker has modified his order to allow the "free exercise of religion," but limited religious gatherings to no more than 10 people.