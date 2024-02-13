Chicago to end use of ShotSpotter later this year, won't renew contract with company

The city of Chicago won’t renew its contract to use controversial ShotSpotter technology, announcing that the equipment will be decommissioned later this year.

According to a press release from Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office, the city’s contract with the company that manufactures and operates ShotSpotter will not be renewed when it expires on Friday. The city originally installed the equipment in 2012, according to officials.

The equipment uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the sound of gunfire, with information relayed to police within 60 seconds, according to the company’s website.

All devices currently in use in the city will be decommissioned on Sept. 22, according to city officials.

“Moving forward, the city of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime,” according to a statement from the city. “Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all.”

Activists argued that the technology is ineffective, and actually heightens the risk of violent encounters with police officers. The MacArthur Justice Foundation found that 89% of ShotSpotter reports led police to find no gun-related crime, and 86% turned up no crime at all, according to a 2021 study.

Johnson’s mayoral campaign included promises to get rid of the technology, saying it was unreliable and citing incidents like the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021.

Groups like “#StopShotSpotter” argue that treating gun violence as a public health issue, rather than a problem in need of “flashy new law enforcement surveillance tools,” is the proper approach.

Those in favor of the technology argue that it helps save lives by allowing for rapid deployment of resources to scenes of potential shootings, improving response times and offering the potential for rapid assistance for those injured by gunfire.