Chicago to Deploy More Than 200 Plows Ahead of Possible Snow, Icy Conditions

Light snow is expected to begin overnight Saturday and last into the early morning hours Sunday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists

In anticipation of a winter storm that could bring freezing rain, sleet and snow to the Chicago area, the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation plans to deploy 211 plows across the city Saturday night.

Light snow is expected to begin overnight and last into the early morning hours Sunday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

With the anticipated snowfall and freezing rain in some spots, slick road conditions are possible. Residents who need to travel are advised to drive according to conditions and reduce their speeds, a news release from the city of Chicago stated.

In Chicago, the Department of Streets and Sanitation has a fleet of salt spreaders that are ready to respond when needed. Additionally, salt is stationed at several locations throughout the city.

Portions of Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana also remain under an elevated fog risk, the National Weather Service.

