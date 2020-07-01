Chicago Ticketing Enforcement, Debt Collection Returning to Normal

The city of Chicago's ticketing enforcement and debt collection practices will begin returning to normal Wednesday with the start of the new month, officials say.

Ticketing of certain vehicle violations was temporarily suspended in March but will resume for street sweeping beginning Wednesday.

City officials say booting will follow on July 6, and ticketing for expired city sticker and residential parking permits will return on July 16. Ticketing for expired vehicle registration enforcement will begin in October, per the Illinois Secretary of State's deadline extension.

Debt collection, non-safety vehicle impoundments and ticket issuance were suspended in March, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, in an effort to relieve financial pressure of the pandemic on residents. During that time, the city was only ticketing for public safety and parking meter violations.

After the city entered phase four of reopening on Friday, debt collection and payment plan defaults will resume, her office said Tuesday.

Lightfoot's office said that anyone with outstanding debts who may need assistance should visit the city's website here to sign up for a payment plan.