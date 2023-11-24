Chicago Thanksgiving weekend forecast: Wind chills in the 20s, snow on the way

Thanksgiving weekend in the Chicago area will be a chilly one, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, beginning with wind chills in the 20s and ending with a light to moderate snow that could snarl road travel in some parts.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack, Friday will see hazy sunshine with a high temperature of 35 degrees. However, wind chills in the 20s will make things feel much cooler, Sack added.

"You're going to want to bundle up if you're doing Black Friday shopping," he said.

Overnight and into Saturday, temperatures remain cool and skies remain mostly cloudy, setting up for the chance for a stray flurry or two, Sack said.

Saturday during the day is expected to be slightly warmer, with a high temperature of 38 degrees. Additionally, the daytime hours are expected to remain dry.

Overnight Saturday and through Sunday morning however, snow is expected to move in, Sack said.

After dry conditions through Sat, light snow with minor accumulations is expected late Sat night into Sun morning. With temps below freezing before 🙴 during the snow, slippery conditions 🙴 minor travel impacts are possible by Sun morning. pic.twitter.com/yzmsHf2VFv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 24, 2023

"You're likely going to see some snow flying," Sack said, adding that snow could begin around 3 a.m.

Light snow is expected to continue through the remainder of the morning, Sack said, with more moderate snow falling in the western suburbs. In those parts, accumulating snow coupled with cold temperatures could create slick and slippery road conditions, Sack said.

Although the snow is expected to continue through the afternoon, it's likely to wind down as the day goes on. However, some snowflakes could linger.

"Flurries are not of the question in the late afternoon and evening, but the snow will have wound down by evening," Sack said.

According to Sack, the high temperature Sunday is expected to be around 35 degrees.

How much snow could fall?

When all is said and done, those in the western suburbs could see between one and two inches of snowfall. Northern suburbs could see around one inch, and the southern parts could see up to an inch, Sack added.

Looking ahead, Monday will be sunny but cold, Sack said, with highs reaching to only about 30 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak disturbance is expected to move in, bringing the potential for some light snow.

Thursday and Friday, another storm system is on the horizon, Sack said, with precipitation straddling the rain and snow line. By next weekend, temperatures will rise slightly, with highs in the mid 40s.