Chicago Thanksgiving Parade: What to know about the 90th year of the event

Thanksgiving is just over one week away, with families uniting to show gratitude and enjoy delicious food.

In addition to the large meal served at the dinner table, Thanksgiving is also known as a day for parades. And while the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will capture most of the attention, Chicago will have a parade of its own for the 90th time.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will mark its 90th anniversary this year as marching bands, equestrian groups and other performers wake up bright and early and traverse down State Street.

Special guests include Emmy-winning actor Lynn Whitfield, known for roles in "The Josephine Baker Story" and "The Chi," as well as country music artists Reyna Roberts and Donnie Lee Strickland.

There will also be festive floats as well as performances from the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Lajkonik Song and Dance Ensemble and Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, among a number of others.

“The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is more than just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to share the incredible stories that make our city unique," Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation Executive Director Dan Mulka said in a news release. "... This event is a testament to the spirit and unity of our community, and we’re honored to continue this tradition.”

While visitors are most certainly encouraged, there's an option for those who'd prefer to watch the festivities from the comfort of their own home. The parade will air live on Pluto TV this year.

The parade runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and travels along State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.