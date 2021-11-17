chicago thanksgiving parade

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Returns For 2021 Holiday

Chicago's free Thanksgiving parade, which turns 87 this year, steps off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns to city streets for the 2021 holiday, parade organizers announced.

Chicago's free Thanksgiving parade, which turns 87 this year, steps off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, from the corner of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive and travels north on State Street to Randolph Street.

"Parade highlights include beloved mascot Teddy Turkey and Santa Claus himself, plus a great collection of diverse and captivating groups," parade organizers said.

Parade-goers can expect marching bands, floats, staged theatrical performances and equestrian groups. Some of the groups include Look America’s Clogging All*Stars, Chesterton High School Show Choir, Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Chicago Wheel Jam by Cirques Experience, Marist High School Marching Band and the Windy City Ghostbusters.

For information on how to watch the parade remotely, head to the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade's website.

The 2020 parade was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, organizers announced that Randolph Street Market will return to the Magnificent Mile after a two-year break with three holiday market weekends at 830 N. Michigan Ave. The market takes place Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12 and 18 and 19 to sell a mix of vintage and modern housewares, fashion, jewelry and more. The entrance fee is $10 for general admission or $25 for a three-weekend pass. 

