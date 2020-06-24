Chicago Teen Takes Sweet Approach to Raising Money to End Racial Injustice

Sloane Demetriou is spending her time in quarantine in the kitchen.

The Lincoln Park teen is whipping up a favorite family sweet treat and selling it online, but her cookie dough is more than dessert. It's raising money to fight racial injustice.

"Each week I do a new flavor, as well as the most popular flavor from the prior week," said 13-year-old Sloane. "I wanted to help a charity. That was my main focus. I wanted to donate money."

All of the proceeds are going to a Chicago nonprofit organization called Black Girls Break Bread. It was created four years ago and focuses on the social, emotional wellness of Black women and girls throughout the Chicago area. They say Sloane's donation and all of the help they've received throughout the coronavirus pandemic is incredible.

"The outpouring of support has been overwhelming," said Jazzy Davenport-Russ, a co-founder of the organization. "We are so grateful. We’ve been able to provide groceries, baby supplies, diapers and wipes, and formula. Medication sometimes for those babies."

"We’re using those dollars in the communities and to make sure they get to people who need resources right now," she said.

In just a matter of weeks, Sloane has raised hundreds of dollars for the organization selling her "Dough-Re, Me" cookie dough through Instagram.

She is one of hundreds of bakers mobilizing across the country to use food to fight racism. Sloane was inspired by her favorite celebrity chef and the founder of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi, who posted about "Bakers against Racism" on Instagram.

The worldwide virtual bake sale has raised $1.7 million and encourages bakers everywhere to donate their own profits to a charity of their choice that supports Black lives. Although the week-long fundraiser has ended, their efforts to raise awareness for the cause and to highlight Black-owned businesses, bakers and chefs will continue.

Sloane is selling her dough and donating profits to Black Girls Break Bread through July 12.

"You get cookie dough, and you donate to a really good charity. It’s easy and it’s fun and I enjoy doing it," Sloane said.