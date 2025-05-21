Instead of facing debate on the City Council floor, Chicago's teen curfew ordinance faced a parliamentary maneuver Wednesday from a group of mayoral allies who moved to defer and publish the proposed legislation, which would give police the power to enforce "spot curfews."

"They have only delayed the inevitable," said 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, the sponsor of the measure.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If a teen gathering becomes unruly or the participants pose a danger to themselves or others, Chicago's police superintendent could declare a spot curfew to clear the streets and move teens either out of the area or into their parent's custody.

"The superintendent is asking for this tool, the majority of the Council is asking for this tool to stop all of the shenanigans going on downtown," 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale said. "Doing nothing will not solve this problem."

But 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez said the ordinance isn't necessary.

"If someone is jumping on a car, police can already do something about that," Vasquez said.

The bill will still come up for a vote in its current form at the next council meeting on June 18.

The proposal gained traction after back-to-back shootings during teen gatherings in the Streeterville neighborhood earlier this year. Last month, authorities charged a 14-year-old in one shooting that injured another teenager.

During the March gatherings, often referred to as "teen takeovers," large crowds of young people gathered in Streeterville, creating chaotic scenes that twice turned violent. Earlier in March, a tourist from Connecticut was hit by stray gunfire during a similar gathering.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While Hopkins said he has the votes to pass the curfew, he doesn't know if he has the votes to make it veto proof.

"We are well above the 26-vote threshold, so all this is a delay [of] a necessary tool police need as summer approaches," Hopkins said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Wednesday that his goal is to build safe communities. He has not said if he would veto the ordinance if it is passed.