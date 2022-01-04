Chicago Teachers Union, CPS at Odds Over Whether to Return to Remote Learning

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez are scheduled to give a press conference updating negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union at 7:30 p.m. The presser will air in the player above.

Chicago Public Schools officials have said that they plan to cancel classes Wednesday if the Chicago Teachers Union votes to move to all-remote learning, and that move came one step closer to fruition in a vote by the union’s House of Delegates.

According to union officials, 88% of the members of the House of Delegates voted in favor of switching to remote learning beginning on Wednesday.

The measure will now go to the full members of the CTU, according to officials.

The vote is the latest step in the ongoing debate over safety measures that have been put in place during a surge in COVID cases in Chicago and the rest of the United States. Citing staffing concerns and safety issues, the CTU has argued that a temporary return to remote learning is necessary, and says that it wants to remain in remote learning until the omicron-driven surge has passed.

Meanwhile, CPS officials, along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPDH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, have said that a return to remote learning is unnecessary, and that it would place an undue burden both on students and on their parents.

During a press conference Tuesday, Lightfoot called the vote to switch to remote learning without an agreement with CPS an “illegal work stoppage,” and said that classes would be canceled Wednesday amid the disagreement if the vote was cast in favor of the switch.