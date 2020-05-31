7 Chicago Target Stores to Temporarily Close Amid Ongoing Protests Over Death of George Floyd

As protests continue after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Target has announced that it will temporarily close more than 170 of its stores, including at least seven in Chicago.

According to the company’s website, officials believe that the closures will be temporary, and that staffers at the affected stores will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 premium pay.

Most of the closures are in Minnesota, but at least seven locations will remain shuttered in Chicago for the time being:

-Hyde Park

-McKinley Park

-South Loop

-State Street

-Streeterville

-Wilson Yard

-West Loop

There is no word on when the stores will reopen.

The news comes after vandals and looters stormed through several cities on Saturday, including downtown Chicago, smashing windows and stealing merchandise from numerous stores.

Curfews were enacted in many cities in response to the mayhem, including in Chicago.