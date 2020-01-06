Chicago Swim Coach Charged, Got $30,000 in Pool Rentals

Investigators say a swim coach at a Chicago high school collected nearly $30,000 by leasing the pool to outside groups.

The school district's inspector general didn't identify the coach Monday in his annual report but said a criminal case was filed.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing court records, identified him as Andy Parro, who's now the swim coach at Illinois Institute of Technology.

Parro was the swim coach at Whitney Young High School from 2009-2018, winning six league championships.

The inspector general said he made side deals with three outside groups that wanted to use the pool.

There was no immediate comment from Parro.