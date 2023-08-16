The days are officially getting shorter: Wednesday marks milestone as Chicago approaches fall

Yes, it's still summer. But on Wednesday, Chicago hit a milestone that signals the days are already starting to get shorter, and the nights are beginning to get longer.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 16 was the final time this year that Chicago saw a sunrise before 6 a.m.

The website Sunrise Sunset reported Wednesday's sunrise time as 5:59 a.m. Thursday's sunrise is scheduled for 6 a.m., and Friday's sunrise is scheduled for 6:01 a.m., the website states.

And it only gets later from there.

On Aug. 31, the sun isn't scheduled to rise until 6:15 a.m., officials say.

In terms of sunsets, Aug. 8 was the last time this year the sun set after 8 p.m. In fact, the next time Chicago will see a sunset after 8 p.m. won't be until May 2024.

By the end of August, the sun will be setting before 7:30 p.m. each night, and the city of Chicago will be down to just over 13 hours of daily sunlight.

On Sept. 16, Chicago will see its first sunset before 7 p.m. of the season. By Sept. 23, the city will be receiving less than 12 hours of daily sunlight, just after the autumnal equinox.

By the time Dec. 21 rolls around, Chicago will be receiving just over nine hours of daily sunlight, and the sun will set on 4:21 p.m. The earliest sunset of the year will take place around Dec. 7, when the sun will dip below the horizon at 4:19 p.m.