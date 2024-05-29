Chicago Summer Festivals 2024: 17 can't-miss festivals in June

The time to sing, dance and eat your way through Chicago is nearly here, thanks to the many festivals planned for summer 2024 in the city.

From hot dogs, to house music and more, here's a look at 17 can't-miss festivals taking place in Chicago in June.

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

The free, four-day festival in and around Millennium Park takes place May 30 through June 2. In its 40th year, the event features DJ workshops, live music and more.

Maifest Chicago

The free, four-day festival is a traditional German celebration of the arrival of spring, and features food, live music and more.

The festival takes place May 30 - June 2 at 4521 N. Lincoln Avenue in the city's West Ravenswood neighborhood.

Do Division Street Fest

This popular, family-friendly street festival takes place May 31 through June 2. The event, on Division Street between Damen and Leavitt, takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival

Chicago's Gospel Music Festival takes place June 1 in Millennium Park. The free, family-friendly event takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features a lineup of multiple artists. Food for purchase will be available on site.

57th Street Art Fair

The 77th annual art fair in Hyde Park takes place June 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and food trucks will be on site.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest

The third annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest takes place June 1 and 2 in the city's Portage Park neighborhood. The event features live music, food for purchase, a hot dog eating contest and more.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest takes place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Chicago Blues Festival

From June 6 to 9, Millennium Park will host the Chicago Blues Festival. Admission to the event is free and sign-language interpretation will be provided

Puerto Rican Fest and People's Parade

Humboldt Park will host the Puerto Rican Fest from June 6 to 9. Admission to the event is free on June 6 for Community Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with arts, carnival games and music performances all included.

The rest of the days for the festival include vendor markets, paint and sip opportunities and the People’s Parade on Division Street.

Midsommarfest

Midsommarfest in Andersonville takes place June 7-9. The festival, which celebrates the neighborhood's Swedish heritage and LGBTQ+ pride features music and more. A $10 donation is suggested.

Wells Street Art Festival

The Wells Street Art Festival takes place June 8 and 9 on Wells Street from North Avenue to Division and features a family area, live music and more. A $10 donation is required.

Old Town Art Fair

The iconic Old Town Art Fair takes place June 8 and 9 in the Old Town Triangle Historic District. The free fair features more than 200 acclaimed artists. Gates are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Grant Park Music Festival

The free music festival in Millennium Park takes place on select nights June 12 through Aug. 17. The festival, in its 90th year, is a summer-long outdoor series dedicated to classical music. See the full lineup here.

Ribfest Chicago

From June 14 to 16, the Northcenter neighborhood will host Ribfest Chicago, with at least 20 food vendors expected to serve up their best dishes.

Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. The festival will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 14 as well as 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 15 and June 16.

Taste of Randolph Street

The West Loop food and music festival takes place June 16 through June 18. A $10 donation is recommended.

Maxwell Street Market

The iconic Maxwell Street Market returns to its original home on Maxwell Street for 2024, with six market days taking place the last Sunday of each month through Oct. 27. The free market features food, music, live entertainment and more.

Chicago SummerDance

Beginning June 15, Grant Park will host Chicago SummerDance, a festival with music for dancers of all levels to dance to live music or attend dance classes. Admission to the festival, which takes place over a variety of dates and locations through Sept. 8, is free.

Chicago Pride Fest

The two-day Chicago Pride Fest takes place June 22 and 23. It features live music on three stages and will be held in the Northhalstead neighborhood. A $15 donation is suggested in lieu of tickets. The following weekend, the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade takes place.