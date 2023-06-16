There's no doubt the food in Chicago is good. But what about the suburbs?

In the last few years, several Chicago restaurants have found outposts outside of the city, and most notably around the North Shore -- including Avli in Winnetka, Bar Siena and Hampton Social in Skokie and Le Colonial in Lake Forest.

Just this month, a few new ones were added to that list.

Here's a look at someone of the latest Chicago restaurants to head to the 'burbs.

Ramsay's Kitchen, Naperville

Ramsay's Kitchen, from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, opened its doors earlier this month in downtown Naperville, at 39 W. Jefferson.

Offering an "all-day dining menu," the restaurant aims to give "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," a statement says, with items that offer the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels." Menu items include Beef Wellington, Fish & Chips and Maitake Mushrooms.

In Chicago's River North neighborhood Ramsey has Gordon Ramsey Burger Bar, with a soon-to-open Hell's Kitchen nearby.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Glencoe

One of Chicago’s most-beloved fried chicken spots will soon have a second home on the North Shore.

According to the company, the new Honey Butter location will open later this year in suburban Glencoe.

An exact date is not yet available, but the restaurant will open in the 600 block of Vernon Avenue, according to the company.

Honey Butter has been a staple in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood since 2013, serving up their iconic fried chicken with honey butter, of course, and corn muffins.

Rainbow Cone, Orland Park

The Original Rainbow Cone, a fan-favorite Chicago ice cream shop that's served residents for more than 95 years, last month opened a standalone restaurant with outdoor patio seating and drive-thru in Orland Park, at 15711Harlem Ave.

Rainbow Cone has expanded in recent years, opening several shops in the Chicago suburbs, including dual-concept restaurants in partnership with Buona Beef, another locally-based restaurant chain. The Orland Park shop will mark the chain's third standalone restaurant and 10th overall.