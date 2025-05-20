Arlington Heights

Chicago suburbs make list of best 100 places to live by US News & World Report

Four Chicago suburbs made the top 100, and more made the top 250 -- but an Indiana town came in at No. 2

Multiple Chicago suburbs ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-26," with four Chicago area communities scoring high in metrics like good home value, strong job market and high quality of life.

The report, which surveyed people from 250 major cities, analyzed responses across difference indexes, which accounted for quality of education and health care, house affordability, crime rate, culture and leisure offerings and more.

Four midwestern spots made the list's top 10, including Carmel, Indiana at No. 2; Fishers, Indiana at No. 3; Rochester Hills, Michigan at No; 9 and Troy, Michigan at No. 10.

While other towns in Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin all make the top 50, Illinois doesn't appear on the list until 56, where Arlington Heights ranks. The northwest Chicago suburb could also potentially be home to a new Chicago Bears stadium, with the team recently saying its focus had shifted to the land it owns in the village.

Buffalo Grove, also a northwest Chicago suburb, ranked 63. Naperville, which frequently ranks high on similar lists, came in at No. 76.

The full list of Illinois cities and where they ranked among the report can be found below:

No. 56: Arlington Heights

No. 63: Buffalo Grove

No. 76: Naperville

No. 80: Palatine

No. 122: Elgin

No. 141: Schaumburg

No. 168: Bloomington

No. 210: Bolingbrook

No. 230: Skokie

No. 240: Des Plaines

The full report can be found here.

