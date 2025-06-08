Chicago suburb warns of unsafe tap water for infants due to nitrate contamination

A Chicago suburb is advising parents with infants to avoid tap water after recent test results showed an abnormally high level of nitrate, officials said.

Officials from University Park, a south suburb, said nitrate concentrations in a recent test were at 11.9 milligrams per liter, above the federal drinking water standard of 10 milligrams per liter.

The higher concentrations, while not posing a risk to adults and children over six months of age, present a serious health risk to infants under six months old.

Officials also stress that boiling water does not reduce nitrate levels, and can in fact increase them. Parents are also advised to not use tap water to mix infant formula.

According to officials, the contamination likely originates from recent heavy rainfall that led to fertilizer runoff in the Kankakee River, impacting nearby areas.

If consumed, infants under six months of age are at risk for developing blue baby syndrome, a potentially fatal condition caused by nitrate-contaminated water.

Officials advise that bottled water be used for infant consumption until further notice.

There was no further information available.