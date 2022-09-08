Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City

Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities."

However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker have greeted those arriving with open arms, a recent group of refugees have since been transported to temporary housing in suburban Burr Ridge after arriving in the city -- a move that village officials say they were not aware of.

"On Wednesday, September 7, the Village of Burr Ridge learned that 64 refugees, among many bussed to Chicago from Texas, were transported from the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago and assigned to temporary hotel housing in Burr Ridge," a village spokesperson told NBC 5. "Neither Village elected officials nor staff were consulted or contacted about this decision and we are now gathering information to keep our community updated."

According to officials, the refugees taken to Burr Ridge are primarily families with children.

Last week, when the first migrants arrived in the city, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her administration was aware of the plan, and that they were working to find shelter and other services for individuals bused to the city.

"This is such an important moment for Chicago as our city has been a sanctuary for thousands of newcomers. We are welcoming them and we will not turn our backs on those who need our help the most," Lightfoot said last Wednesday in a statement.

"We understand that many are fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments," the statement continued. "We will respond with essential services while these individuals navigate the next steps of their journey and our community partners have been working diligently to provide a safety net."

According to officials in Burr Ridge, the migrants are expected to remain in temporary housing in the suburb "over the next few weeks, but ultimately move on no more than 30 days from this date."

Village officials also noted that they expect the number of refugees staying in the community to decrease over time, as many of them work to establish housing and employment.

Burr Ridge says that earlier this year, the village also hosted asylum-seeking refugees from Afghanistan, "who have now found permanent housing and employment."

Those wishing to donate materials can do so through WorldRelief Chicagoland, officials say.