Chicago suburb named fastest-growing ‘boomtown' in Illinois, according to study

A southwest Chicago suburb that has expanded rapidly over the past two decades has been named Illinois' fastest-growing "boomtown," according to a study from GObankingrates.
Plainfield, which had a population of just under 45,000 at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census, was considered to the most rapidly-expanding boomtown in the state in the study, which considers a boomtown to be fast-growing places that are considered a great investment.
At time of the 2000 U.S. Census, Plainfield's population was just over 13,000, a significant growth from the population of 4,557 in the 1990 U.S. Census.
To determine each state's fastest-growing boomtown, GObankingrates scored cities based on four categories: population growth, increase in housing units, increase in owner-occupied housing units and change in per capita income).
According to GObankingrates, Plainfield has seen a population increase of 9.6% over the past 10 years, while seeing a 17.8% increase in owner-occupied housing units as well.
Plainfield's per capita income is at $53,441, a 32.6% increase over the past decade.
As for neighboring Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis took the title as the state's biggest boomtown.
Westfield, a suburb with a population of over 48,000, has seen a per capita income increase of 36.5% over the past decade, with a 35.8% increase in occupied housing units.
More information on the full GObankingrates report, including the top boomtown in each state, can be found here.
