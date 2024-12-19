Chicago suburb named as one of 50 best places to travel to in 2025 in recent list

A Chicago suburb was named to a list of the 50 best places to travel worldwide in 2025 by travel blog TravelLemming, alongside locations in Puerto Rico, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Oak Park, a suburb just west of Chicago that borders the city, was named to TravelLemming's list, with the city's Frank Lloyd Wright homes and conservatory highlighted by the publication.

While Chicago may be known as a summer vacation spot for many, TravelLemming recommends visitors to check out Oak Park in the fall, with the tree-dense city providing a picturesque view of fall colors.

Oak Park was not alone in representing the U.S. or even the Midwest, with Harbor Springs, Michigan, a small town in the northern part of the state on the shores of Lake Michigan, making the list.

Praised as an idyllic summer vacation spot, Harbor Springs was lauded for its scenery and small downtown atmosphere.

Other American spots that made the list include major cities such as Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas, along with smaller spots such as Butte, Montana and Bellingham, Washington.

A full look at TravelLemming's 2025 recommendations can be found here.