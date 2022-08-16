Naperville Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night

The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits.

Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing.

Dozens of residents shared their thoughts on the proposed ordinance, with the list stretching on for so long that the vote could potentially be delayed until after midnight.

The ordinance comes about six weeks after the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park. That community is now urging others to join them in calling for a ban on assault rifles at the state and federal level. Dr. Dana Bussing of the group Moms Demand Action was among those in attendance, and she spoke in favor of such a ban.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I think the ordinance will make a difference,” she said. "People will have to go further for these types of weapons and maybe they will change their mind.”

There are two gun shops in Naperville, and Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply, spoke out against the ban.

“If they pass the ordinance as written – it will put me out of business – no doubt,” said Bevis. “Just losing the AR-15 – as a product that we sell – would put me out of business.”

Bevis argues that the proposed ordinance is illegal. He says he has been in contact with attorneys and his next step will be legal action against the City of Naperville if the ordinance passes.

“It is an agenda,” he said. “It is theater. This is not a way to stop crime or prevent a bad guy from getting a gun."