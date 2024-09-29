Chicago students offer support in honor of fallen CPD Officer Ella French

A local community offered an overwhelming show of love and support for the mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French via a donation made out to Light the Line in the sanctuary of St. Christina Church.

“It’s very humbling the amount of support we’re getting,” said Elizabeth French. “We’re so grateful.”

A group of students from the Catholic school presented her with a check for $1,200. The parish matched the donation to provide emotional support and resources for Chicago police officers, with the donation made in French's memory.

“I think it’s really important because the police work really hard for us to keep our city safe and I think they really deserve to have the money,” said 11-year-old Natalie Kemps, who is a student at St. Christina School.

The students raised the money in honor of French, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Her mom got on board with the organization and said the money will help them to make modifications to the mobile unit so they can better serve officers on the scene of critical calls and incidents.

“We want to go out there and try to get more volunteers,” said French. “Eventually we’d like a fleet of these vehicles to be out there because one vehicle can’t cover the whole city.”

NBC Chicago received a look inside the mobile unit back in August when it was dispatched during the week of the Democratic National Convention, equipped with snacks and water for officers responding to protests.

“It’s just an honor and blessing to be part of Light the Line giving back to the officers,” said officer Carlos Yanez Jr. “I can’t work alongside them this is me doing my part to giving back.”

French is now paying it forward with the support she’s received and knows her daughter is watching.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“It is a difficult job it carries a lot of stressors, and we hope with light the line to be able to take some of that burden off their shoulders and their families,” said French. “Being able to pay it forward in part through Light the Line is just wonderful and I absolutely know my daughter would just approve."