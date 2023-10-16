Chicago student killed in shooting at Jackson State University

Classes were canceled and students were urged to remain vigilant after a student from Chicago was killed in a shooting at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

According to a statement by the school, Jaylen Burns was shot and killed this week at an apartment complex on campus.

Officials suspended classes on Monday following the shooting, and a person-of-interest is being pursued in the case.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him,” officials from JSU said in a statement. “He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.”

Grief counselors will be made available this week for students at the school, and security protocols have been stepped up in the aftermath of the shooting.

No further information on the case was immediately available.