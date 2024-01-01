Video captures downtown ‘street takeover' following Chicago New Year's Eve celebrations

Police have launched an investigation into a "street takeover" in the downtown area following New Year's Eve celebrations that resulted in at least one arrest.

Video posted to the Citizen app, taken at around 3 a.m., showed smoke along Wacker Drive at Franklin Street as drivers performed donuts and one nearly hit a police officer.

"I think it's crazy," said Allison Stiefel, who lives nearby. "I saw a video of it and I was shocked, especially in this part of town where there are holiday revelers and people walking around."

Later on Monday, hours after the chaotic scene unfolded, black marks remained on the pavement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It is upsetting to hear about it in areas where it would be way too easy for a pedestrian to get hit," resident Jeff Doane said. "I am out here walking most days, and I think that should be controlled."

Chicago has tried to crack down on illegal street racing in the past by implementing a number of ordinances, including those that permit heavy fines and allow a vehicle to be impounded - even after an incident occurs.

"These vehicles fled the scene immediately when police showed up," said Ald. Brian Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward. "And I think that’s because they don’t want their vehicle impounded. It's that simple."

But Hopkins said the video reveals a disturbing trend.

"Clearly, there was an attempt to strike one of the responding officers with the vehicle," he said. "That’s nothing less than attempted murder."

Police said the driver who nearly struck the officer got away, but one Indiana man was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors. Officers did impound one car.

"We had a strong presence downtown last night," Hopkins said. "After the Navy Pier fireworks were over, police that were in that area disbursed into the downtown business district."

Residents agreed that police responded quickly, but once they arrived, there was little they could do.

"I live right here," Stiefel said. "I see them doing their job. I see them patrolling, but feel they are stretched thin and possibly outnumbered."