Chicago Street Sweeping Season Begins Thursday

Bright orange signs will be posted in advance announcing temporary parking restrictions during the clean-up season

Spring cleaning began Thursday for the city of Chicago.

The city's annual street sweeping season officially started in an effort to clear debris and litter from residential roadways, the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced.

“We take pride in maintaining the cleanliness of our streets,” DSS Commissioner John Tully said. “We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following parking restrictions related to street sweeping.”  

DSS workers will remove debris and leaves that have gathered in Chicago streets over the winter months, according to officials. More than 50 will begin working each day throughout various communities.

Bright orange signs will be posted in advance announcing temporary parking restrictions during the clean-up season, DSS noted. Selected streets will also have permanently posted signs that specify a once-per-week street sweeping period.

To track when Chicago street sweepers will hit your neighborhood, click here.

The street-clearing lasts from April until mid-November with sweepers working weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city's website.

