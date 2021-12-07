chicago snowfall

Chicago Still Hasn't Seen its First Measurable Snowfall. How Snowy Will This Winter be?

Anyone miss scraping snow off your windshield?

Typically, the first measurable snowfall in Chicago is November 18, the National Weather Service says.

Not this year.

While there may have been some flakes flurrying around -- and even the coldest air of the season so far -- as of Dec. 7, Chicago has yet to see any measurable snowfall this year (not even 0.1" of accumulation).

In fact, it's been 266 days since the last measurable snowfall in the city, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news is (well, depending on how much you love scraping snow off your car), a late first snowfall doesn't mean much for the rest of winter, or how much snow is predicted to come.

The National Weather Service says December through February is the city's true "snow season."

Last year, winter snow started off slow, but things picked up in late January, with 34.1" of snow in the span of just 3 weeks. From Jan. 26 - Feb. 15, 2021, Chicago saw its snowiest 3 weeks since 1979.

Light flurries are expected to continue through the week, but your snow boots won't get much use through the weekend.

What's Chicago's Average Snowfall for an Entire Season?

36.3"

Chicago's Average First Measurable Snowfall

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the average first measurable snowfall is around Nov. 16.

Chicago's Earliest First Measurable Snowfall

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the earliest first measurable snowfall in the city was Oct. 16, 2006.

Latest Measurable Snowfalls in The Chicago Area, Dating Back to 1909

  • Dec. 20, 2012
  • Dec. 16, 1965
  • Dec. 14, 2001
  • Dec. 12, 2003
  • Dec. 10, 2003
  • Dec. 9, 2011
  • Dec. 9, 1948
  • Dec. 7, 1914
  • Dec. 6, 1994
  • Dec. 5, 1984
  • Dec. 5, 1944
  • Dec. 5 1909

