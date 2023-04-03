Chicago State University Faculty Strike Over Wages, Workload

After contract talks fell apart over the weekend, faculty at Chicago State University announced they would follow through on a promise to strike on Monday.

“This is some serious business,” said Chemistry Professor Valarie Goss, who is president of CSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois. “No one wanted this to be the case,” Goss said at a rally for the teachers, “we have been painted into a corner.”

UPI represents more than 160 teachers and faculty members on the CSU campus. The union claims their members are some of the lowest paid college educators in the state. They are looking for better wages and a lower workload.

“If they can afford to put the money into a football program, why can’t they afford to pay faculty?” said sociology professor, Sister Judith Birgin. “It’s a lack of priorities."

CSU faculty are also upset by what they say was large pay increase given to the school's President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott. They said she received a 16 percent pay increase but has yet to attend a bargaining session.

Maya Nash, a senior chemistry major who has been accepted to the University of Chicago, said, while attending the noon rally that "every single one of these faculty members are influential in all of our lives and it makes no sense they can’t live accordingly because the pay isn’t right.”

Chicago State University is the state’s largest predominantly Black public university. Faculty members was joined Monday by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates. CTU member Tara Stamps was among those encouraging the CSU faculty.

“Please understand that when you saw Chicago Teachers Union members taking to the streets by the thousands that we were fighting for the very things that you are demanding right now,” she said.

In a statement, Chicago State says it has achieved some agreements with the University Professionals of Illinois Union but that money is still an issue.

“The Union’s financial demands far exceed our current economic position,” a spokesperson said. CSU said it must “ensure that CSU can continue its commitment to our students, staff and community into the future.”

CSU and its faculty are both open to more talk, which could begin later this week. None have been scheduled.

Until then, pickets will continue and classes will remain as schedules.

According to UPI President John Miller, strikes are also possible this week at Eastern Illinois University and Governor’s State University as contract talks drag on at both schools.

“How can we have the best for our students, when you are not providing the best for the faculty?” Goss asked.

She is advising students to follow the university’s instructions on how to continue with classes only two-month before finals are scheduled.