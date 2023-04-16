Chicago State University and Faculty Reach Tentative Agreement to End Strike

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

After more than a week on the picket lines, the union representing faculty members at Chicago State University announced a tentative agreement with university leadership to end a 10-day strike.

The CSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois announced the tentative deal in a news release Sunday, explaining the agreement provides pay increases for faculty members while recognizing the university's financial constraints.

"“Most importantly, this agreement ensures that our members can make up critical time we lost supporting our students during the strike through extended office hours, tutoring sessions, registration meetings, exam sessions, and other services," CSU UPI Chapter President Dr. Valerie Goss said in the news release, in part. "From Day 1, our dedicated faculty and staff have prioritized student needs, so this component was essential to reaching an agreement."

Faculty members are expected to return to the classroom Monday. If approved, the agreement will go into effect immediately.