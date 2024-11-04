Traffic

Chicago to start automatic ticketing for violators parked in bus, bike lanes

Multiple leaders said the new program is not about profit but about creating safer streets for everyone.

By Lexi Sutter

Eight city vehicles with new camera technology were deployed on the streets of Chicago to track data and drivers who break the law.

“This program is designed to address a key safety and mobility issue, vehicles blocking bus and bike lanes,” Chicago’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney said.

Leaders announced the program from the corners of Milwaukee and Chicago avenues, an area with multiple busy intersections used daily by bicyclists, CTA commuters and drivers.

There are both designated bike and bus lanes in that area, created to protect people and the flow of traffic. Often, leaders said, drivers will flash their hazards and block the lanes, leading to potentially dangerous situations.

Now, there may be consequences.

“When those lanes are blocked you feel angry, frustrated, unsafe and endangered at worst,” said 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata.

The program is focused on the streets between Lake Michigan to Ashland and North Avenue to Roosevelt.

“It is critical our streets work well for everyone,” said 27th Ward Ald. Walter Brunett, Jr.

The first 30 days of the program will be a testing period. The city will only issue warning notices for violations. Fines will start next month.

“Beginning on December 5, drivers will receive a warning notice first then a ticket, resulting in fines. The program will run for two years. As a pilot, this gives us an opportunity to gather data and monitor impacts,” Carney added.

All of the data will be presented to the Chicago City Council at the end of the pilot period. The council will then decide if the program should be permanent.

