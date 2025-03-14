Chicago St Patrick's Day Parades: Street closures, timing and more

The annual dyeing of the Chicago River isn't the only green celebration on tap for the city: Several St. Patrick's Day parades step off in honor of the holiday.

Here's what to know if you're in a parade-watching mood downtown and on Chicago's North or South sides -- or if you're navigating these areas this weekend.

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

Shortly after the river gets its green makeup, the 70th annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, billed as one of the largest in the country and led by the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, starts at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Balbo Drive and Columbus Drive then proceeds north to Monroe Street.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive will be closed beginning at 8 a.m., as well as east-west streets within those boundaries. Streets within the boundary of Monroe Street between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will also be closed.

According to officials, entry to the parade route along Columbus Drive begins at 11 a.m. and will only be permitted at Jackson and Ida B. Wells Drive. All entry points will have security checkpoints where all bags will be checked. Coolers, alcoholic beverages, Camelbaks and personal water bottles will not be permitted.

South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 47th South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a Chicago tradition featuring floats, dance schools, pipe bands and various marchers, steps off at noon on Sunday from 103rd Street and Western Avenue. The parade travels south to 115th and Western in the Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood.

Parade organizers honored Big Shoulders Fund as this year's Grand Marshal.

Street closures go into effect beginning at 6 a.m. with no street parking allowed on Western Avenue from 99th to 119th streets. Beginning at 8 a.m., no street parking will be allowed on the east side of Artesian from 103rd to 111th and no parking will be available on Claremont's west side of the street from 103rd to 107th.

Organizers advise that traffic will be restricted on Western Avenue and surrounding side streets beginning at 9 a.m. In addition, portions of east-west streets leading to Western Avenue between 103rd and 115th will be closed to traffic. Restrictions will lift by 3 p.m.

"The South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is dedicated to ensuring a safe, family-friendly celebration of Irish heritage and culture," organizers said, noting security checkpoints will surround the parade route and people with open containers of alcohol throughout the neighborhood will be fined.

Northwest Side Irish Parade

Also at noon on Sunday, the 22nd annual Northwest Irish Parade "celebrates faith, family and heritage" with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.

The parade steps off from William J. Onahan School, 6634 W. Raven St., in Chicago and proceeds through the city's Norwood Park neighborhood down Northwest Highway. An afterparty is planned at Zia's Social, 6158 N. Northwest Hwy.

Northwest Highway will be closed to traffic by 9 a.m., and all vehicles must be removed by 7 a.m. Nagle will remain open.

"We'll have more surprises for the Northwest Side this year," Daniel Murray, NWSI president, and Elizabeth Murray-Belcaster, NWSI parade organizer, said in a statement, "and with a bit of luck, maybe we'll even beat last year’s attendance record."