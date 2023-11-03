Chicago spot ranks No. 1 on list of America's 10 best cideries

Cider lovers don't have to go outside Chicago to taste some of America's best cider, according to one publication.

USA Today revealed its ranking of the 10 best cideries in the U.S., one of many lists included in its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Sitting at the very top is ERIS Brewery and Cider House, 4240 W. Irving Park Rd., in Old Irving Park.

A women-owned brewery and cider house, ERIS bills itself on taking a modern approach to making ciders, according to its website. Cozy caramel apple, blueberry, peach, cherry pumpkin spice and cider consisting of a blend of Gala apples and vanilla are among the many choices.

Keeping true to its name, beer aficionados won't feel out of place at ERIS, which was inspired by the Greek goddess known for causing mayhem. The spot also includes a brewery, with pale ales, stouts and a whole lot more.

"As cider makers in a city of over 100 breweries and women in a male-dominated industry, we know what it’s like not to be invited to the party," the website stated in part. "That’s why we focus on inclusivity, approachability, and accessibility in everything we do..."

ERIS wasn't the only Midwest cidery to make the list.

Right behind at number two was Ash and Elm Cider Co. of Indianapolis. The establishment "offers a wealth of tasty options in the eastern reaches of the Hoosier capital," according to its description on the 10 Best rankings page. Its offerings include guava and passionfruit-infused Tropical Hops and Lemongrass Coconut.

The popularity of cider has exploded in recent years, as more people have discovered the drink's versatility and looked for beer alternatives. The establishments ranked as the 10 top are using the "freshest apples to produce innovative, unique, and delicious ciders."