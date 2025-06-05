Chicago Sports Network expected to debut on Comcast Friday

Chicago Sports Network is expected to launch on Comcast cable Friday on Xfinity’s Ultimate tier, finally putting the new home of the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks on the area’s dominant cable operator. Network officials declined to comment.

CHSN launched Oct. 1, 2024, with agreements with Astound/RCN cable and DirecTV satellite and streaming, but it has been blacked out for Comcast’s 1 million Chicago-area customers. The network knew its path to wide distribution would be bumpy, especially with Comcast, which has been moving regional sports networks across the country to its highest programming tier.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That move was a sticking point in negotiations with CHSN, which demanded appearing on the lesser-expensive and more widely viewed Popular tier. Also hindering talks was CHSN’s availability on over-the-air TV. Comcast had issues with charging its customers for a channel that was available for free, even though the OTA signal on WJYS subchannels 62.2 and 62.3 isn’t always reliable.

OTA distribution is part of CHSN’s business plan, which aims to increase the network’s footprint within its teams’ territory to sell advertising. It was never meant to replace distribution it couldn’t achieve locally. It could’ve been considered an act of goodwill with customers until the network met its goal with Comcast, but the cable provider didn’t see it that way.

Xfinity’s Ultimate tier will cost customers an additional $20 per month. Customers had been receiving a monthly credit of $8.85 to offset the loss of NBC Sports Chicago, the teams’ former home, which went off the air Sept. 30.

During its blackout on Comcast, CHSN has been pushing its direct-to-consumer streaming service, which costs $29.99 per month and $349.99 per year for all three teams. The network also is available on streamer FuboTV.

While CHSN will air on the Ultimate tier, the Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network is expected to remain on the Popular tier through the season and move to the Ultimate tier before next season.

Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC Chicago.