Chicago South Loop convenience store uses AI software to prevent shoplifting

Some businesses in Chicago are turning to Artificial Intelligence to detect and prevent shoplifting and theft, including a convenience store in the South Loop.

That store has been hit many times before by shoplifters, but now they’re relying on AI technology to provide another set of eyes to help prevent crime and to keep prices low.

“We feel a little more comfortable, we feel a little safer,” said Jonathan Nowak, general manager. “They’re going to think twice before they do something."

For the past year, the general manager of the 7-Eleven franchisee said they’ve been using Veesion, an AI biometric software that connects to their existing surveillance cameras allowing them to analyze for suspicious behavior in real time.

“Most of the time you know they’re like 'I didn’t steal nothing,' but I’m like, 'here’s the video here’s the AI footage,'” said Nowak.

The AI software launched in 2018 in France. The general manager told NBC Chicago they’ve seen a 50% drop in shoplifting cases after being able to confront and ban customers from coming back.

“We confront them and tell them please give it back or you know, don’t come back, or get the money,” said Nowak. “We do what we can to stop it. It helps a lot with the theft because as you know in every store so much theft now, for stores that stay open we need something like this to help us stay open.”

So how does the technology work? NBC Chicago put it to the test. We’re told the AI software detects gestures and movements of someone stealing, like putting a drink in their bag or coat pocket. The owner then gets a video alert within ten seconds through an app for suspicious activity.

“It’s not detecting anybody’s face, so the faces are actually blurred behind the app as well, so it’s not detecting anybody or what they look like at all,” explained Hamza Saleem, who is the Sales Director for Veesion. “It all has to do with movement behaviors within the store.”

Veesion said around two dozen businesses in Chicago are currently using the AI software, costing them a couple hundred dollars a month to run depending on the number of cameras being analyzed. Saleem said there are more than 5,000 businesses around the country using the technology.

“Some people say it’s scary, but for myself, it’s endless technology that can be beneficial to people,” he said.

The AI company believes it’s a game changer for businesses.

“They don’t have to be standing behind the cameras all day.” Said Saleem. “They wouldn’t have the eyes and the time to be continuously watching what’s going on they want to be serving customers.”

Nowak is encouraging other businesses to consider AI.

“It just gives us hope for the future, you know, that we can stay in business that we can counter act some of the stuff,” said Nowak.