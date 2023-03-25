Some Chicago Suburbs See Upwards of 5 Inches of Snowfall. Here Are the Latest Snow Totals

A winter system descended on the Chicago area early Saturday morning, bringing some communities north and west of Chicago several inches of snow.

The villages of Hampshire in Kane County and Hebron in McHenry County experienced the most snow of all - with each recording 5 inches of accumulations, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts called for the possibility of up to 9 inches of snow in portions of the northern suburbs, but totals didn't even come close to that.

Some communities saw far less than expected, recording less than an inch of snow. Elsewhere in the region, people dealt with rain - not snow to begin the weekend, as forecasts called for.

For those communities that did see snowfall, here's an extensive list of snow totals as of Saturday afternoon:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.