Chicago Snowfall Totals: How Much Fell in Your Area? We're Tracking Accumulation Here

A winter weather advisory for the entire region has the Chicago area looking much more like a typical January, with widespread snow falling throughout the morning commute, and more on the way.

The advisory, which went into effect at midnight, will stretch until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening according to the National Weather Service. And although the snow's strongest, steadiest impact is expected to occur through lunchtime Wednesday, additional accumulation throughout the week and into the weekend is expected, as lingering snow Thursday and additional winter systems Friday and Saturday could bump snow totals up.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Wednesday into Thursday, the heaviest accumulations of snow will likely occur around Lake Michigan and in northern Indiana, with two to four inches of snow possible across Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Will, Kankakee and Grundy counties in Illinois.

In northern Lake county in Illinois, those totals may be a bit lower, with forecast models showing up to two inches.

In Lake, Porter, Newtown and Jasper counties in Indiana, however, those totals are likely to be higher, with four to five inches of accumulation possible.

Additionally, lingering showers, especially in Northwest Indiana, could bring accumulations higher by end of day Thursday.

Saturday and Sunday, snow is expected to bring a heavier impact on Chicago's northern and western suburbs, but the track of the storm could potentially change in coming days as more data comes into the NBC 5 Storm Team’s forecasts.

As things stand now, forecast models show an additional two to four inches of snow could be tacked on by Sunday evening, with the heaviest accumulations likely north of Interstate 80.

Here's Where Snow Totals in the Chicago Area Currently Stand

Braidwood: 2 inches

Carbon Hill: 3 inches

Crest Hill: 3.2 inches

Crown Point: 2.5 inches

Crystal Lake: 1.4 inches

Downers Grove: 3 inches

Homer Glen: 3 inches

Lemont: 2.5 inches

Oswego: 3.4 inches

Plainfield: 3.2 inches

This data, from the NBC 5 Storm Team, was last updated Wednesday at 8 a.m. This story will be updated as more snow totals become available.