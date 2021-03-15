Chicago Snow Timeline: What to Expect and When in Latest Round of Winter Weather

The Chicago area is set to see a blast of winter weather starting Monday, with rain, sleet and snow in the forecast, likely to make for a messy evening commute.

When will the wintry mix move into the region? Here's a breakdown of what to expect and when:

Monday morning

Monday morning began cloudy, windy and dry. A winter weather advisory for LaSalle County took effect at 7 a.m. and lasts through 4 p.m., while a winter weather advisory for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties took effect at 10 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m.

Rain, freezing rain or sleet is set to develop mid-to-late morning, gradually moving in from the southwest part of the region.

Monday afternoon

A winter weather advisory takes effect at 12 p.m. in McHenry and Kane counties, lasting through 7 p.m. Winter weather advisories are also in effect until 4 p.m. in Grundy, Kankakee, Will and Kendall counties.

The wintry precipitation may stay as rain or freezing rain in the southern portion of the region, like in Kankakee County as well as northwest Indiana, which may see ice accumulations. But along I-80 and north, the rain will transition to snow showers by the afternoon.

Bursts of heavy snow are possible at times, with slushy conditions expected for the afternoon commute. The National Weather Service warns drivers to plan on slippery road conditions, particularly on elevated and untreated surfaces. The day is also shaping up to be very windy with gusts up to 35 or 40 mph, making travel conditions all the more hazardous.

Monday night

Snow will gradually end across the area with some lingering drizzle possible overnight and through Tuesday morning.

Snow totals will be highest west and northwest, like in Rockford and DeKalb, which could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Along I-80 could see between 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, while areas south of I-80 will likely see less than 1 inch of snow, with minor ice and sleet accumulation more likely.