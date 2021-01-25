Chicago Skyway Ramp Onto Dan Ryan Closed Due to Wintry Conditions

As a winter storm begins to move its way into the region, the Illinois Department of Transportation says that the ramp from the inbound Chicago Skyway onto the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway has been closed due to hazardous conditions.

According to a message posted to social media, the ramp was shut down Monday evening as a result of the weather, which is bringing snow, gusty winds and slippery conditions to the region:

Chicago: The ramp from the inbound Chicago Skyway (Interstate 90) to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) is blocked because of the snowstorm. #ChicagoTraffic #ilwx pic.twitter.com/WmF4IpsTiw — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) January 26, 2021

Traffic on the inbound side of the Skyway is being diverted off at South Saint Lawrence Avenue on the city’s South Side. Motorists can get on 63rd Street and head westbound to gain access to the inbound Dan Ryan.

Roadways are expected to remain slippery throughout the night as snow continues to fall and winds continue to gust, causing bridges to ice over.