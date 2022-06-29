Chicago Sky's Candace Parker Nominated for Two 2022 ESPY Awards

Sky's Parker nominated for two 2022 ESPY Awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker has been nominated for two prime ESPY Awards.

ESPN announced its 2022 ESPY nominees on Tuesday, and Parker is up for Best Athlete, Women's Sports and Best WNBA Player.

The two-time MVP has won five ESPYs in her 15 seasons with the league, which include Best Athlete, Women's Sports (2008) and Best WNBA Player (2009, 2013, 2017).

Parker, a Chicagoland native, joined the Sky last February on a two-year deal to help her hometown team win its first WNBA title in franchise history. Parker succeeded as the Sky won the 2021 championship in four games over the Phoenix Mercury.

Last week, the WNBA officially named Parker as a starter for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on July 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. It will be Parker's seventh All-Star appearance.

In May, Parker said she was uncertain about her future with the WNBA and is approaching this season like it will be her last. However, Parker continues to make headlines and became the first player in WNBA history to record 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds and 1,500+ assists after Wednesday's 91-83 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Last week, Parker recorded her third career triple-double against the Los Angeles Sparks, the team that drafted her first overall in 2008. She is now the WNBA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles.

With that bucket, @Candace_Parker records her 3rd career TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🤩



The most recorded by a single player in WNBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/D4b9bnNSum — WNBA (@WNBA) June 24, 2022

The ESPYs will air live in Los Angeles on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.