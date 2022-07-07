Chicago Sky's Allie Quigley Looks to Defend WNBA 3-Pt Contest Title

Sky's Quigley to compete for fourth 3-pt contest title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley looks to win her fourth three-point contest title Saturday in front of a home crowd.

Quigley is set to make her fifth appearance in the WNBA MTN DEW Three-Point Contest at McCormick Place in Chicago after winning last year's contest at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

After accepting her third three-point championship trophy, Quigley promised the crowd it would be her last, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The three-time All-Star changed her mind last week and told the Sun-Times she had officially accepted an invitation from the WNBA to participate in the contest.

Quigley's third title placed her with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and former Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges as the only players in NBA or WNBA history to win three shooting titles.

The Chicagoland native joins two-time All-Star Kahleah Copper, four-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot and seven-time All-Star Candace Parker this weekend for the 2022 All-Star Game.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Sky will host the All-Star Game.