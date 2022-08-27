Chicago Sky to Host Connecticut Sun in Playoff Semifinals Sunday

The Chicago Sky will square off against the Connecticut Sun at 6 p.m. Sunday in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 15-3. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Azura Stevens shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Sun are 11-7 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 6.1.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Natisha Hiedeman is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, while averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 assists. Jones is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

In their last 10 games, the Sky are 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

In their last 10 games, the Sun are 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.