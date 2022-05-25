Chicago Sky Receive 2021 Championship Rings, Raise Banner to Rafters

Chicago Sky receive 2021 championship rings, raise banner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky players received their 2021 championship rings Tuesday and saw their commemorative banner raised to the rafters for the first time at Wintrust Arena.

"Did we do it?" said head coach and general manager James Wade during the ceremony. "We're gonna do it again. It's been a long time. We've been here 17 years working hard just to bring you this moment. Let's make this moment addictive and do it again, alright?"

Dana Evans, Ruthy Hebard, Azurá Stevens, Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper each received a ring for their accomplishment last season in a pregame ceremony before facing the Indiana Fever. The Sky won their first title in franchise history after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

"Know that we are doing everything in our power to work hard to represent you guys at every turn and we're gonna make you as proud as we can and we're gonna keep this thing going," Wade said. "Now it's time to go up in the rafters and every time you come here, you can look up and you'll see how we represented and how we're gonna keep on representing."

Wade has plans to win back-to-back titles and solidified his efforts by re-signing core players Quigley, Vandersloot and Copper in the offseason. He also added 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman to the roster in February.

Following the pregame activities, the Sky (4-2) played the Fever and won 95-90.