Chicago Sky Post Record Rout of Liberty 100-62, Forces Game 3

Sky post record rout of Liberty 100-62, forces Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round playoff series Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3.

The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a trip to the WNBA semifinals at stake.

Candace Parker added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Sky, who broke their own WNBA record for largest margin of victory in the playoffs. Chicago won by 36 at home in Game 3 of the Finals last year.

The defending champion Sky took it right at New York behind Copper, who scored the team's first five points. She suffered a reported ankle injury toward the end of practice Friday and had to be helped off the court. Chicago coach James Wade said last year's WNBA Finals MVP would be fine.

Cooper opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and then drove hard to the basket. She was also disruptive on defensive, forcing New York into turnovers. The Liberty only had eight miscues in the first game. But they matched that total by the end of the first quarter, with Chicago ahead 31-10. Copper had 10 points in the first quarter.

Chicago extended the advantage in the second quarter to 31, playing relentless defense and cruising to a 52-28 halftime lead. New York could get no closer in the second half as the Sky kept it going offensively and defensively.

Han Xu and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 10 points to lead New York.