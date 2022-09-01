Chicago Sky playoffs: When do the Sky play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky evened the series between them and the Connecticut Sun in the semi-finals of the WNBA playoffs. The series is now 1-1 after Wednesday's win at home.

The team's next game is on Sun, Sept. 4 in Connecticut. The next two games will be played on the road, with the Sky having the rights to playing game five (if necessary) at home on Thursday, Sept. 8 at noon.

Candace Parker led all scoring with 22 points on Wednesday night after putting up a historic stat line in the first game of the series. Emma Meesseman (14), Allie Quigley (13), Kahleah Cooper (12) and Courtney Vandersloot (10) followed behind Parker in scoring.

The Western Conference semi-final is tied between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm at one game a piece. Game three will be played directly after the Sky's game at 2 p.m. CST.

The Sky are looking to return to the WNBA Finals in back-to-back seasons after winning the finals last season.