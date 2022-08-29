Chicago Sky Candace Parker Sets WNBA Postseason Record

Candace Parker sets WNBA postseason record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Candace Parker added an absurd stat-line to her legendary resume on Sunday.

Parker posted 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals in Sunday's semi-final game against the Connecticut Sun.. She's the first player in WNBA playoff history to record 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

She fell one steal short of recording the second 5x5 game in league history. She recorded the first during her rookie season in 2008.

Despite Parker's outstanding performance, the Sky lost to the Sun, 68-63. The Suns lead 1-0 in a best of five series to advance to the WNBA Finals.

The Sky swept the New York Liberty in three games in the first playoff series. If they advance to the finals, it will be their second straight appearance. They won the WNBA Finals for the first time in franchise history last season.

Game two of the semi-finals is on Wednesday in Chicago.