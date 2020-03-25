Chicago Sing-Along to Queen Planned as Residents Self-Isolate Over Coronavirus

Another massive sing-along - this time to two iconic Queen songs - was set to take place across Chicago Friday as Illinois' stay-at-home order remains in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week's sing-along was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on March 27, organizers say, inviting everyone to sing "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."

Community-based Facebook group "Hello South Loop Page" and radio station 98.1 The Drive requested everyone flash their lights to create a DIY-light show.

The Drive will play "We Will Rock You" to kick things off right at 8 p.m., according to the Facebook event.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 people were interested in the event with hundreds of people indicating that they planned to participate.

This sing-along comes after thousands sang Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their homes and apartments on March 21 as a way to collectively cope with social distancing.

At least 1,535 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Illinois, the majority of which are in Cook County, health officials announced Tuesday.