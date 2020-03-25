coronavirus

Chicago Sing-Along to Queen Planned as Residents Self-Isolate Over Coronavirus

Stomp, stomp, clap. Stomp, stomp, clap. Chicagoans will soon be singing "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" by Queen

By Molly Walsh

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Another massive sing-along - this time to two iconic Queen songs - was set to take place across Chicago Friday as Illinois' stay-at-home order remains in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week's sing-along was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on March 27, organizers say, inviting everyone to sing "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."

Community-based Facebook group "Hello South Loop Page" and radio station 98.1 The Drive requested everyone flash their lights to create a DIY-light show.

The Drive will play "We Will Rock You" to kick things off right at 8 p.m., according to the Facebook event.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 people were interested in the event with hundreds of people indicating that they planned to participate.

This sing-along comes after thousands sang Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their homes and apartments on March 21 as a way to collectively cope with social distancing.

At least 1,535 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Illinois, the majority of which are in Cook County, health officials announced Tuesday.

