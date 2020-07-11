Chicago Shootings: 4 Dead, 18 Wounded in Violent Start to Weekend

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least 18 others have been wounded in shootings across the city to start the weekend.
The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Paulina. According to Chicago police, a 21-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire.
The man was hit in the face and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
According to police, no one is in custody, and Area One Detectives are investigating.
Just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of South King Drive, another fatal shooting was reported to Chicago police. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call in the area discovered a 41-year-old man lying on the ground.
The man had been shot in the back and the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Less than half an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 300 block of North Ashland, police said. A 41-year-old man was discovered lying on the street after being shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area Three detectives are currently investigating.
Yet another fatal shooting was reported just 15 minutes later in the 5400 block of Ida B. Wells Drive, according to police. In this incident, two people were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from an unknown direction.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, and he was rushed to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his left hand, and refused EMS treatment at the scene.
No suspects are in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.
Here are the rest of the shootings reported thus far in Chicago:
Friday –
- In the first block of South Kostner at approximately 7:33 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when a person in another vehicle approached and fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the bicep, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At approximately 9:23 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Emerald, an 18-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he heard shots. The teen was hit in the back, and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
- A 20-year-old man was standing in the 8900 block of South Brandon just after 10 p.m. when a person in a passing black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the left hand, according to police. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- In the 600 block of East 92nd Place at approximately 10:42 p.m., an 18-year-old man was riding in a car when a person walking on the sidewalk fired shots, striking him in the buttocks. The teen was brought to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
- Just before midnight in the 3300 block of West Van Buren, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person inside a black SUV fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to Rush Medical Center and then was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Saturday –
- A 32-year-old woman was found lying on a street with a gunshot wound to her neck in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick at approximately 12:26 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was listed in critical condition.
- In the 1200 block of West 81st Street at approximately 12:55 a.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him. According to police, the man was hit in the right leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital by a family member. He was listed in fair condition.
- At approximately 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Emerald, a 32-year-old man was shot in the right ankle. According to police, the man was unaware he was shot after hearing the gunfire, but discovered the injury shortly after the incident. He is in fair condition at Christ Hospital.
- Just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Leavitt, a 27-year-old man was driving a vehicle, and while stopped in traffic, a man walked up to the car and shot him in the head. According to police, the man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
- A 37-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 4200 block of West Cermak at approximately 1:32 a.m. when two men walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, according to police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.
- In the 2800 block of West 12th Place at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking through a park when he heard gunfire. The man was hit in the right leg and back, according to police, and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai.
- Just after 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 62nd Place, a 26-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person in a dark colored sedan fired shots at him, police said. The man was hit in the right leg, and is in good condition at Christ Hospital.
- A 33-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Honore at approximately 3:31 a.m. when he was shot in the face, police said. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
- In the 5100 block of West North Avenue at approximately 3:43 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving when she heard gunfire. According to police, the woman was hit in the left leg, and is listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.
- At approximately 5:19 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Normal, a 36-year-old man was driving when three men began shooting at him, according to police. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition after suffering a graze wound to his back.
- Two people were shot in the 3500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 8:47 a.m., police said. A 47-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up alongside the vehicle, with a person firing shots at the driver. He was hit in the right leg and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest. He is in serious condition at Mount Sinai.