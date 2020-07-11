Chicago Shootings: 4 Dead, 18 Wounded in Violent Start to Weekend

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least 18 others have been wounded in shootings across the city to start the weekend.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Paulina. According to Chicago police, a 21-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire.

The man was hit in the face and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

According to police, no one is in custody, and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of South King Drive, another fatal shooting was reported to Chicago police. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call in the area discovered a 41-year-old man lying on the ground.

The man had been shot in the back and the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Less than half an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 300 block of North Ashland, police said. A 41-year-old man was discovered lying on the street after being shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating.

Yet another fatal shooting was reported just 15 minutes later in the 5400 block of Ida B. Wells Drive, according to police. In this incident, two people were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, and he was rushed to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his left hand, and refused EMS treatment at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported thus far in Chicago:

Friday –

In the first block of South Kostner at approximately 7:33 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when a person in another vehicle approached and fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the bicep, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Emerald, an 18-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he heard shots. The teen was hit in the back, and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was standing in the 8900 block of South Brandon just after 10 p.m. when a person in a passing black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the left hand, according to police. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 600 block of East 92 nd Place at approximately 10:42 p.m., an 18-year-old man was riding in a car when a person walking on the sidewalk fired shots, striking him in the buttocks. The teen was brought to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Just before midnight in the 3300 block of West Van Buren, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person inside a black SUV fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to Rush Medical Center and then was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Saturday –