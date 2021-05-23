Chicago Shootings: 36 Shot, 8 Fatally, Since Friday Night

At least 36 people have been shot, eight fatally, since Friday night in Chicago, including a 15-year-old boy killed in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dajon Gater was on a front porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when two males approached and began firing shots at him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in West Garfield Park.

The 49-year-old was standing outside about 12:15 a.m. in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue when a male exited a silver sedan and began firing shots, police said.

He was struck multiple times in the face and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

On Saturday night, a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Washington Park.

The trio was standing on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue when people inside a gray Jeep and blue Acura opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Johnnie Williams.

Another man, 30, was shot in the head and was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A third man, 50, was struck in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Early Saturday morning, two people were killed in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

The men were standing outside about 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when someone approached them on foot and fired shots, police said.

One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest and leg, police said. He was transported to Loretto Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Haniff Collins.

The second man, 29, was struck in the chest, torso and arm, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was also pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Derrick McCampbell.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was westbound on Interstate 290 about 12:07 a.m. on the ramp to Austin Boulevard when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, state police said.

Friday night, two people were fatally shot following an incident at an East Garfield Park convenience store.

About 10:25 p.m., a male was in an argument with a 23-year-old woman in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he began shooting at her and an 18-year-old man she was with, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Destiny Nunez of Aurora.

The man was struck multiple times in the torso and leg and transported to Norwegian Hospital where he was pronounced, police said. He was identified as Adrian Navarro.

The incident began in a convenience store and ended in the parking lot, according to police.

At least 24 other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 48 people were shot citywide, including a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and two Chicago police officers.