Chicago Shootings: 3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Gun Violence Across the City

Three people are dead and at least seven others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

At approximately 5:42 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Leclaire when a person stepped out of an alley and fired shots, striking the victim in the head.

According to Chicago police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead. No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

On Saturday morning, two fatal shootings occurred within 30 minutes of one another, according to authorities. In the 9300 block of South Lyons at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the shoulder during what authorities called a “domestic-related incident.”

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 57th Street, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a Chevy Tahoe when witnesses say they heard gunfire. Those witnesses reported seeing a Nissan vehicle flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

When police arrived, they found the man still sitting inside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just before 4 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Halsted, a 31-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when three individuals pulled out weapons and began firing shots at him, according to police. The man was hit in the leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In the 2700 block of South Kedvale at approximately 6:13 p.m., a 41-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire, striking the victim in the lower back. According to police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition.

A 46-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of South Wood at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he heard shots, according to police. The man was hit in the buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Saturday –