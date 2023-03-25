Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Killing Chicago Church Volunteer During Random Shooting Spree

A Cook County judge on Saturday denied bond for the man accused of killing a church volunteer during a random shooting spree on Chicago's West Side.

A mother of three and dedicated church volunteer, Tracey Allen Showers lived for helping others. Her husband of 19 years says so much has changed without her.

“My family is still suffering, still wounded, still trying to heal,” said Pernell Showers, Tracey’s husband.

Showers was shot to death outside of her Austin home last month.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors say 23-year-old Baseer Muhammad killed Showers Feb. 28 during a random shooting spree. Muhammad is charged with first-degree murder, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say Muhammad and another person wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet allegedly stole a car at gunpoint from a couple in Oak Park hours before the shooting.

The stolen Audi was seen shortly before the shooting in the nearby 1400 block of North Lorel Avenue, where Muhammad allegedly fired three shots at a person sitting in another vehicle, prosecutors said.

They say Muhammad then drove to the 5500 block of West Le Moyne and positioned the Audi parallel to Showers’ car, which she was exiting with her daughter nearby. He allegedly fired a single shot, hitting Showers in the back of the head, prosecutors said. Showers was taken to the hospital where she died. The stolen Audi was found in Oak Park two days later with 11 spent shell casings inside, prosecutors said. Muhammad was arrested a few days after that for an unrelated case in Oak Park. A judge denied bail for Muhammad, condemning the “random nature” of the allegations.

Showers was a volunteer and long-time member of Greater St. John Bible Church.

The Rev. Ira Acree, the church’s pastor, announced earlier this month that the church would institute an annual Tracey Showers Faithful Servant Award for a woman in the community known for acts of service.

“No matter what happens, we will never get Tracey back – it is a tremendous loss,” Acree said.