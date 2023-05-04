CPD Search For Suspects After 3 Adults, 1 Teen Shot in Parkway Gardens Neighborhood

Wednesday evening in the Chicago's Parkway Gardens neighborhood turned chaotic and violent after gunshots rang out near an apartment complex in the area.

According to officials, the incident took place in the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue at approximate 6:17 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered four gunshot victims.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old male, was struck in the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, police said.

The three other victims -- a 22-year-old male, a 39-year-old male and a 42-year-old male -- were all struck in the legs, authorities said. All three self-transported to nearby hospitals in good condition, according to police.

A witness who works at a nearby grocery store told NBC 5 that the teenage victim entered his store around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, and purchased chips and a drink. The teen then walked out of his store and across the street, where he was shot.

The witness says he heard between eight and nine gunshots.

"When that situation is going to end?," the witness said. "I have kids the same age."

According to police, no one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.